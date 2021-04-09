CJ Drops "Loyalty Over Royalty" Deluxe With 3 Different Versions Of "Whoopty"

Staten Island rapper CJ is on a path to destruction, attempting to take over all of New York with the deluxe edition of Loyalty Over Royalty.

The "Whoopty" hitmaker has been making a lot of noise in the last few months, dropping a couple of remixes to his viral record and releasing a ton of videos for the other songs on the project. It's been a while since a rapper has made this much of an impact from out of Staten Island but the drill enthusiast has faced a lot of criticism along the way, including allegations that he's an industry plant. Despite the fact that everyone has had something to say about his rise, CJ is still hustling and dropping loads of new music.

The deluxe edition of Loyalty Over Royalty is officially out now, including three different interpolations of "Whoopty". It features new music with DreamDoll, as well as other features from French Montana, Rowdy Rebel, and more.

Listen to the deluxe edition below and let us know how you feel about it.

Tracklist:

1. Whoopty (Latin Mix) [feat. Anuel AA & Ozuna)

2. Lil Freak (feat. DreamDoll)

3. Hit UP

4. Whoopty NYC (feat. French Montana & Rowdy Rebel)

5. Politics

6. Set

7. "BOP"

8. Whoopty

9. I'm Lit (feat. French Montana)

10. Goin' UP

11. Real One

12. Outro (Blessings)