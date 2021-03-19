CJ Enlists French Montana & Rowdy Rebel For "Whoopty (Remix)"

It's the track that put him on the map, and now CJ is back with the remix to his single "Whoopty." As expected, French Montana makes an appearance alongside Rowdy Rebel, and along with the updated version of the single comes a fast-paced visual. The crew came out to play in the streets of New York for the music video and recruited a few puppies for protection in the process.

"Whoopty" was featured on CJ's recently released EP Loyalty Over Royalty, a project that was executive produced by French. While speaking with us for our Rise & Grind series, CJ praised French for helping him navigate his career. "Shout out to French. You know, that’s family. He just wanted to help out on this project and just give me some guidance," said the rapper.

"I’m seven months in the game. He’s been in the game for a little while," he added. "He knows the ins-and-outs of this industry. He just wanted to guide me in the right direction and help me with this project. But yeah, shout out to French. That’s family right there."

make sure to check out our exclusive interview with CJ: Rise & Grind: CJ On His Top 5 D.O.A., Working With 6ix9ine, New EP & More.

Quotable Lyrics

She jump off the Vert like Uzi (For what?)

Blue cheese

Hunnids, hunnids, blue cheese (Hunnids, hunnids)

Model face like Karrueche

Make up like Jeezy and Gucci (Brr)