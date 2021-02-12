Loyalty Over Royalty
- NewsCJ Will Get You Moving With New Single "Lil Freak" Featuring DreamDollCJ returns with his new single "Lil Freak" featuring DreamDoll.By Alex Zidel
- NewsCJ Drops "Loyalty Over Royalty" Deluxe With 3 Different Versions Of "Whoopty"CJ re-ups with the deluxe edition of "Loyalty Over Royalty" with features from DreamDoll, French Montana, Rowdy Rebel, and more.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsCJ Airs Out His Grievances On "Politics"CJ denounces the "Politics" on the intro to his new project "Loyalty Over Royalty."By Alexander Cole
- NewsStaten Island Rapper CJ Has The Trap "Goin' UP"Rising star CJ releases his debut project "Loyalty Over Royalty" with standout single "Goin' UP".By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentRise & Grind: CJ On His Top 5 D.O.A., Working With 6ix9ine, New EP & MoreBuzzing Staten Island rapper CJ discusses his upcoming project, "Loyalty Over Royalty," French Montana's guidance, "Whoopty" & his unexpected connection to Method Man in the inaugural instalment of HNHH's "Rise & Grind."By Aron A.
- MusicCJ's Debut Project "Loyalty Over Royalty" Gets Release DateCJ's blue cheese addiction is set to grow in force as his upcoming EP "Loyalty Over Royalty" gets an official release date. By Mitch Findlay