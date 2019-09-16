City Girls' superstar Yung Miami is currently expecting her second child and her first with mega-producer Southside. The couple has had their ups and downs but they're both extremely excited to welcome the new addition to their family. Miami's partner JT is expected to be released from prison this month and hopefully, she's home in time to meet her new niece. The rapper recently took to Instagram to share a couple of photos showing how big her stomach has gotten, putting on some angel wings and capturing some of the most outstanding photoshoot pics you've ever seen.



Liliane Lathan/Getty Images

Stripping down to her birthday suit and embracing the nature around her, Yung Miami uploaded a series of photos from a recent pregnancy shoot. "A Gift From God. My Angel. My Princess. I can’t wait to meet you," she said about her daughter, who is yet to have been born. In the pictures, Caresha wears a large pair of angel wings, majestically embracing her baby bump and looking as beautiful as she ever has. Seriously, these are some of the best pregnancy photos you'll see this year.

From the looks of it, Yung Miami is just about ready to pop. How long do you think it'll be before she gives birth?