While City Girls fans are mourning the fact that Yung Miami won't be having an "Act Up" summer, the rapper and her producer boyfriend are more than excited to chill out with their little one. The 25-year-old shared a photo of herself displaying her baby bump, officially announcing that she's expecting. "I’ve been going back and forth to share this moment with my fans,” Yung Miami wrote. “But on MY TERMS! I want this journey to be nothing but positive going forward and I wanted to share this with y’all. No one knows what is best for me but GOD, and this was just his timing for me.”

Her man and the father of her child, Southside, shared a touching black and white video showing himself kissing Yung Miami's belly as he talked to their little girl. "She really be movin when I talk I Kaint wait for her to get here so she kan meet her brothers and sisters ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he wrote. "I’m not good with expressing my self but I’m so excited that I’m having another queen 👑 and Caresha u da real 🐐thank u baby and I love u 4ever and a day."

Yung Miami hopped in his comment section with a loving response. "Thank you for giving me my princess I always wanted 💕," she said. "I love you more baby we got forever to go no matter what 🤞🏾 sizzle my n*gga fasho 😝🥳"