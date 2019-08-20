It looks like the City Girls will soon be whole again. On Monday, Yung Miami took to her IG to tease JT’s prison release, saying she’ll be home in a “couple more days.”

“We gone keep smashing Keep cashing, diamonds keep flashing ,money keep stacking 💰 Couple more days & we back acting up! 😬” she captioned the post. Back in June, reports surfaced saying JT would be coming home within 90 days and that would make sense with this release.

If you forgot, JT was arrested and charged with aggravated identity theft back in 2018. It’s alleged that between September 2016 through April 2017, JT spent more than $1,000 using three different peoples credit cards and was sentenced to 24 months in a Tallahassee prison. She was denied early release from prison back in May, but if Yung Miami is right, she’ll be home in a “couple more days.” Following her release however, JT will have to complete one year of probation as well.

Check out Yung Miami’s post (below) and keep it locked for JT’s homecoming possibly later this week? We'll be sure to keep you posted.