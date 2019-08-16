Yung Miami was the subject of a shooting outside of her go-to Miami studio at the top of the month and by the grace of a higher power, she and her unborn baby managed to get out unscathed. After the fact, the City Girls rapper shared a statement to her fans on how she was holding up and it wasn't good. "I keep looking at my pictures & all my mentions like it really could've been R.I.P.," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm really not okay!"

Thankfully, Yung Miami looks to be back to her regular happy self since she shared a video to her Instagram feed that sees her wining and smiling with her adorable growing baby bump. The "Twerk" rapper is wearing a green one-piece suit and glowing all at the same time.

After Yung got out safe from the shooting trolls had the audacity to make fun of the rapper but thankfully Cardi B came to her defense. "Y'all love to joke around! Just remember those little comments that y'all be doing for clout, that shit ain't worth bad karma to you, bitch," Cardi said. "'Cause that karma come! Y'all want to be fucking funny in the comments, hoe? That shit come right back to you, bitch. Your baby father might get clapped up. Or your mama."