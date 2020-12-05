It's been over two months since Southside and City Girls rapper Yung Miami decided to pull the plug on their relationship. It was a move that fellow City Girls star JT was happy to see, and following the split, Southside made it clear that the public wouldn't hear him saying anything negative about the mother of his daughter. "I ain't mad about none of that sh*t. I'm a hunnid. I ain't finna get on here and do all that," said Southside back in September. "Things took a turn where I went my way, she went her way. I wish her the best."

Since then, the producer has expressed that he misses his ex, but a video surfaced recently suggesting that he's been living it up as a single man. A clip began to circulate showing Southside kissing a woman at a nightclub, and soon, people began praising Yung Miami for being a single woman. Southside's name was run through the coals, so he returned to defend himself with a simple message.

"Y'all act like I can't live my life, like what the f*ck," he said in a video clip. Meanwhile, Yung Miami was celebrating JT's birthday, gifting her City Girls sister with an iced out Patek. Check out the posts below.