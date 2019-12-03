It's time for you to start thinking about your New Year's resolution - or your "mood 2020" as Yung Miami refers to it. The City Girls rapper stumbled upon some inspiration while texting her producer boyfriend, Southside, who is saved in her phone as "I Love You 💗".

She sent him a photo of three powder blue Chanel bags on a shelf in a store, likely hinting at possible gift ideas for her. With the holidays around the corner, it's a good move to subtly mention the things on your wishlist to your significant other and pray it'll pop up under the Christmas tree. "I love all of these," she texted Southside about the family of purses. Turns out he didn't need much convincing to shower his girl in expensive goods. "I'm fenna go crazy on u I want u to drag me around like a sugar daddy and let [me] u buy everything," he replied. Yung Miami shared a screenshot of this conversation and declared being pampered by her Sugar Daddy Southside as her 2020 mood.

Yung Miami and Southside welcomed their first child together in October. Check out photos of little Summer Miami here. You could also listen to The City Girls' new song, "You Tried It", here.