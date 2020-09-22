If you're expecting Southside to trash his ex, you're going to be disappointed. The producer and the mother of his daughter, Yung Miami, reportedly broke up and news of the split was confirmed by the City Girls star after she declared her single status on social media. Her groupmate JT was thrilled at the news, and while they celebrated with shots, people were quick to jump on social media with gossip about Yung Miami and Southside. However, he nipped those rumors at the roots and hopped on Instagram Live to share that he has nothing negative to say about his ex.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"I ain't mad about none of that sh*t. I'm a hunnid. I ain't finna get on here and do all that," Southside said. "Things took a turn where I went my way, she went her way. I wish her the best. Can't wait, go get the album... City Girls album right now." The producer reiterated that he supports Yung Miami in whatever she has in store for the future and he wouldn't be saying anything negative about her.

"Kill it. Can that man. We ain't on that," he added about people trying to pit the former couple against each other. "I ain't on that at all." He also gave a warning to rappers who may have their eyes on Yung Miami, telling them that he's not having it. Check out his video below.