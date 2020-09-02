Yung Miami was expecting to wake up to a beautiful loved-up message from Southside, the father of her one-year-old baby Summer, for their anniversary but instead, she got a random selfie from the mega-producer. Needless to say, she was peeved.

Upon noticing that he had failed to publicly recognize one of the most important days in their relationship, Yung Miami of the City Girls aired him out in his comments.

Instead of posting a picture of them together or even one of their baby girl, Southside posted a shot of him smoking a blunt. "Learn to love ur hustle more than a human," he wrote.

Yung Miami let him have it, reminding him that September 1 is a special day for them.

"It's our anniversary and this what you post," asked the superstar rapper in his comments. "@yungmiami305 I posted it happy anniversary to u beautiful u miss me huh?" he responded.

The playful response that Southside gave her points to this being all in jest. After all, Caresha didn't post anything on her page either for their anniversary.

Yung Miami was also in the news last night for allegedly shading Brandy during her Verzuz battle with Monica for not knowing who the rapper is. She denied coming for Brandy, telling people that she was just playing around.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Happy anniversary, Yung Miami and Southside!