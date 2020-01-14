It's obvious that Ciara and Russell Wilson can't get enough of each other. The husband and wife duo often take to their social media pages to share loving pictures and videos of their adorable home life, and they never spare an opportunity to pen sweet notes about their love for one another. They celebrate each other's wins and encourage one another when there are losses, and Ciara exercised the latter on Monday following the NFL star's Playoffs exit.



Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live! / Handout / Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is being hailed for his performance during the team's final game of the season even though they lost to the Green Bay Packers. The Seahawks went from being down 21-3 to recovering to 28-23 with the help of a strong-willed Wilson. Ciara lavished compliments on her husband on Instagram where she reminded people just how talented, skilled, and accomplished Wilson is, regardless of whether or not he wins or loses.

"My Warrior ❤️. As always so so proud of you. You put it all on the line every time. That’s in all that you do!" the singer wrote. "You’ve made 7 Post Seasons of your 8 Seasons, 7 Pro Bowls of those 8, and All Pro this year.. not including all your other amazing stats 😝. You truly are a rare breed. Most of them all, you’re 10 for 10 with loving me and our babies with your all! Grateful to witness your Greatness on and off the field! It’s just the beginning. So excited for what’s ahead. Love you so much." Check it out below.