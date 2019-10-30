With Halloween taking place tomorrow, we're sure to see a whole lot of extra legendary costumes on social media. Around this time of year, you can always expect your favorite celebrities to come through on some magical ish when it comes to their get-ups. In fact, it even affects the musical release calendar for some artists, like Azealia Banks, who announced yesterday that she would be delaying her project's arrival in lieu of a less press-heavy Halloween cycle. We thought that Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty would be the winners of the entire year but Ciara and Russell Wilson came through and swooped up that title.

Posting their Halloween escapades to social media this morning, the married couple reminded everyone who the real GOATs of Halloween are, dressing up as a pair of other GOATs. One of the most iconic music videos of the last few years has been Jay-Z and Beyoncé's "APESHIT" where they rented out one of the most famous museums in the world, The Louvre, to stunt around some gorgeous Parisian artifacts. CiCi and Russell recreated their looks and gave themselves a spin of the gallery, integrating aspects of their life into the video and photos. The Obamas even made an appearance!

They definitely gave this their all and we're excited to see who tries to top them. What do you think?