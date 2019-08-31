Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for just over three years now and things just seem to be getting better and better for the couple. Aside from the love they still share, they've recently embarked on some big business moves since they've founded an entertainment company together and have become part owners of an MLB team together.



Despite their many money moves, personal careers and jobs being a parent, Russell still found time to have a well-deserved date night with his wife that included a helicopter ride. In the clips posted to Russell's Instagram story, you can see what looks to be the beach of Malibu as the helicopter glides above the oceanside with beautiful lookouts. "#Datenight w/ my baby @Ciara," Russell captioned the image.

Russell and Ciara have expressed their want to have more children, detailing how "three is a good number."

“My answer is definitely yes, it’s just when, it’s going to happen… I look forward to having more, for sure," Ciara previously stated, adding, “I think it’s the greatest miracle having children that’s the thing… you learn patience, you continue to learn love, you learn what life is supposed to be like, that’s the best thing about children.”