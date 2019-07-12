Ciara is living her best life. She's met the man of her dreams in husband Russell Wilson, she has two beautiful children, she continues to tour the world performing to sold-out audiences, and a few years back she launched both her own entertainment company and record label. Earlier this year, during the time that she was preparing for the release of her latest album Beauty Marks, Ciara told Ryan Seacrest that she was excited to watch her business ambitions come into fruition.

Earlier today, Ciara announced that she has signed her first artist, a singer named DeAndre. In a business-meets-pleasure move, Ciara and Russell will reportedly act as DeAndre's managers. "Meet Deandre! The World’s Next Vocal Giant," Ciara shared on Instagram. "We are excited to announce we have officially signed this amazing star to our Management Company (@West2EastEmpire) & Record Label (@BeautyMarksEntertainment). Welcome to the family."

Over on his Instagram page, DeAndre was beaming with excitement to finally share the news with his nearly 100K followers. "So it’s finally out 🙏🏽all these years of puttin in work God blesses me with a team that believes in what I do!" he wrote. "I’m officially signed to @west2eastempire with my new managers @ciara and @dangerusswilson in my new record label @beautymarksentertainment 👏🏽 grateful and highly blessed to have two of the most talented people in their craft helping me make my dreams come true. But more importantly I’m humbled to have got to know and love them as human beings and people of God! More than anything I’m excited to be affiliated with this amazing couple. Goals in every aspect of life 🙏🏽 Russ and Ci thank you again for believing in what I have! Can’t wait to show the world what God gave me and who Dre is! And can’t wait to make y’all proud! LOVE YOU !!!"

If you aren't familiar with DeAndre, check out a few clips he's shared on social media showing off his singing abilities. Does he have what it takes to be the next big thing?