In case you didn't know, it's been three years now since Ciara and Russell Wilson have tied the knot and the happy couple brought their celebrations to Instagram. Russell shared an adorable message which he dedicated to his "special woman" Ciara. "Year three, my love. You know, she’s a special, special woman but I love that about you,” said the Seattle Seahawks Quarterback. “We love our kids, and you’re such a great mom. You’re just an amazing woman and an inspiration to so many people and so many ladies around the world. I love you for who you mean," he penned. On the other hand, Ciara shared a photo of the birth of their daughter, Sienna along with a glimpse of their ten-marriage location. To note, the couple were married on July 6th, 2016 in Cheshire, England.

Previously, we reported on Ciara gushing over Russell Wilson and their relationship in an interview with RuPaul. the Beauty Marks singer once again talked about finding love after ending her relationship with Future. She admitted dating Russ meant leveling up beforehand. "Before I met my husband, I went through one of the most challenging phases of my life," Ciara explained. "I was a single mom, and I had never been in that place before. That really made me stop and take a look back on the journey, and I was like, 'Okay, I've gotta change something up here."

