Ciara and Rusell Wilson have easily become a beloved couple in the game. The "Goodies" singer linked up with the NFL player after her break from Future and according to her after she prayed for the man and relationship she wanted. The duo got married in 2016 and welcomed a daughter together. They now raise tow children, including Future jr., and have expressed many times over how they want to have more children soon.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Today marks the Seattle Seahawks player's 31st birthday and by no surprise, Ciara has come through to share a touching tribute to her husband and best friend.

"I am incredibly grateful for you, and proud of the Man you are continually becoming! Every year literally gets better and better! I admire you in so many ways...The God In You, The Leader in you, The Husband In you, The Best Friend In You, The Father In You," she wrote alongside an image of her and Russell. "I literally have it all in you, and it’s the best feeling in the world! May today and this year be the best one yet for you! I can’t wait to see what more God has in store for you! I know it’s going to be amazing!! I love you to the Moon and Back! #HappyBirthday My Sweet Honey!"