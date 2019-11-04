Ciara and Russell Wilson have three kids, but according to Ciara, the couple is nowhere close to finished building their family. The singer spoke with Extra on Friday and mentioned that more kids may be on the way.

“Oh, you know, if you ask him, we're talking eight babies… you know, we'll just go one day at a time, but I definitely do look forward to having more kids… we got time for that.”

A day earlier, the couple showed their bond with an elaborate Jay Z and Beyoncé costume.

The couple also celebrated their wedding anniversary with a trip to Fiji recently.

“Yes, we were in Fiji," Ciara told Extra. "I was thinking about South Africa. We went to South Africa the year before, which was our official honeymoon because we didn’t get to do a proper one after we got married, but we did go to Fiji… and that was really fun! It was a short, quick trip for us, but really good.”

Ciara also commented on her work as the beauty brand ambassador for Ipsy. “Hopefully, people walked away feeling inspired and encouraged if they needed some encouragement, and also feeling good about self-love," she said. "You want to have the attitude of you wear the makeup, the makeup doesn’t wear you.”