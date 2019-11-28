The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York seemingly brings out everybody to participate in the joyful event that showcases a variety of floats for everyone's taste. We just posted about The Black Eyed Peas performance that had people questing the whereabouts of Fergie and the event also welcomed Celine Dion, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Idina Menzel and more.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Another act in attendance was Ciara who just wrapped her hosting duties at this past weekend's American Music Awards. The "Goodies" singer shared an image on Instagram that sees her hanging out with The Ninja Turtles on a float that cruised through the city. "Had a couple of slices of Pizza with my guys for #Thanksgiving! Ninja Turtles Thanks for having me @Nickelodeon - Kawabunga 🍕 #MacysDayParade,: she captioned the post.

Ciara performed her recent single "Melanin" at the parade. “I want my fans to feel the true power of loving themselves for who they are. Embracing not only your inner, but your outer self, and the uniqueness of the color of your skin and whatever that means to someone,” Cici said of the song that features Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and La La.