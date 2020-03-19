Ciara and Russell Wilson are killing time in quarantine by taking a stab at the viral TikTok dance challenge set to Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign's "Something New," alongside their son, Future, daughter, Sienna, and Russell's sister, Anna Wilson. While so many families are stuck at home to practice social distancing and avoid further spreading coronavirus to others, many are struggling to find activities to occupy their time—but not the Wilson household. The power couple decided to entertain their little ones by trying their hand at one of the popular dance challenges that has become a viral trend on the app, and Russell's sister Anna, who plays for the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball team, gave them some assistance.

"1st Family Tik Tok Post," Ciara captioned the post. "Too much fun. #Family." In the clip, the chorus of Wiz Khalifa's "Something New" sung by Ty Dolla $ign plays while 2-year-old Sienna leads the lineup by doing her toddler rendition of the dance, in which the participant is meant to push each elbow out to the side before shimmying and clapping. The youngster is followed by her 7-year-old half-brother, Future Jr., who also puts his own spin on the choreography. A very pregnant Ciara, who announced that she was expecting her third child back in January, goes next, followed by Anna and finally Russell, while Sienna and Future run around. The results are just too cute, and we're glad this family is keeping busy with some fun activities during these trying times.