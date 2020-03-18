We may be living in strange, quarantined times, but Ciara and Russell Wilson are making sure that they give back to those in need. A week and a half ago, it was announced that Ciara was following in the footsteps of thousands of other entertainers and postponing her upcoming concert because of the coronavirus pandemic. The singer partnered with her Seattle Seahawks, NFL star husband to donate 1 million meals to Food Lifeline through the Feeding America network.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

It's estimated that millions of people are suffering from food shortages because of this COVID-19 lockdown, so the altruistic couple wanted to do their part. "Coronavirus is changing the world, second by second, minute by minute," Russell shared in a video of himself and Ciara on social media. "People are losing loved ones, the elderly and the young. Think about people losing jobs."

"What we've decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food Lifeline, and we're gonna donate a million meals and hopefully make a difference," the football player continued. Ciara added, "We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference. Together, we will conquer this tough time we're going through." The couple ended their message by also encouraging "everyone to keep the faith." Watch their video below.