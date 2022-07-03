For the last couple of days, industry couple, Blueface and Chrisean Rock, have been giving social media a show. They've spent hours going back and forth over their breakup, which, according to Blueface, initially occurred because Rock wasn't abiding by his rules. Several IG posts later, though, it seems that the "Thotiana" rapper has created another theory as to why his protegé has been acting so strange.

Blue, born Johnathan Jamall Porter, continued his rant on his Instagram story by posting, "I just got off [of] a 16 hr flight, this internet sh*t still going on." Following this, he added a video of himself saying, "Ever since she got that tooth, she's been one. I see what's going on... B*tches get a tooth and it's like..."

Remind you, Rock was known for her distinctive look of being front-toothless. The Maryland native got it knocked out during a brawl on Blue's Onlyfans reality show, Blue Girls Club. She went quite some time without getting it treated, however, her sudden rise to fame might have prompted her urge to fill the gap.

Blue was in attendance while she got her makeover, and, at the time, he seem overjoyed to see her back to her old self. Nonetheless, now, he's blaming it on their relationship troubles.

After seeing his post about her appearance, Rock took to social media to issue a response. She posted herself with all 32 teeth and added, "Boy, I can remove the tooth for ya."

Check out her post below.