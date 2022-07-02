Once again, Blueface's love life is commanding attention as the rapper and his girlfriend-non-girlfriend Chrisean Rock go at it on social media. These two have been in a situationship for some time and their ups and downs have been played out for an internet audience. Rock has even been arrested on allegations that she stole Blueface's car and planned to drive it cross country, and while the "Thotiana" hitmaker said he was finished with his protegé, the two rekindled their romance.

However, this evening (July 1), Rock popped up on social media to reveal that her relationship with Blueface has come to an end. It didn't take long for Blueface to surfaced as well and he offered an explanation.



Arnold Turner / Stringer / Getty Images

According to the rapper, he was never in a relationship with Rock and backed away because she didn't hold up her end of their bargain. Rock has been making a name for herself outside of being in Bueface's shadow and currently, she stars on Zeus Network's Baddies South. This is all fine and well, but Blueface made it clear that he has given Rock a 3:00 a.m. curfew, however, she hasn't been sticking to the plan and sometimes returns at 8:00 a.m. He also stated that she is responsible for his dogs while he's away, but his neighbors have been complaining because Rock hasn't been there to let them in his home.

In response, Rock penned a lengthy reaction to her Instagram Story where she suggested that he wasn't being truthful, but was putting information out to the public to make her look bad. Despite it all, fans of this pair expect them to reunite. No word on if Blueface plans on releasing new music soon.

Swipe below to see it all for yourself.