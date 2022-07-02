Yesterday (July 1), Blueface and Chrisean Rock made headlines yet again. Recently, the two have been trending for numerous reasons. Between them getting into a brawl with Blue's family members and Rock getting her tooth fixed, the duo just can't seem to stop being talked about on the internet.

Arnold Turner/Getty Images

However, their most recent scandal involved the duo going against each other-- which seems to be a first as of lately. Apparently, the couple broke up because, according to Blue, Rock wasn't abiding by his rules. The "Thotiana" artist claimed that Rock wasn't "reliable" and that she didn't follow their agreement-- which was coming in at a set curfew and watching after his dogs.

Rock disagreed, claiming that the reason for their split was due to the fact that Blue, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, couldn't handle her being attractive.

As their feud caught the attention of many, Blue's mom, Karlissa, decided to include herself in their drama. She took to Instagram and recalled a conversation that she'd had with her son's baby mother. She wrote, "I've always taught @jaidynalexxis never let him catch you talking or entertaining no other man or that will be the END. My sons have problems sharing anything in life [crying emoji]."

Her remark was made in reference to Rock allegedly being spotted at a nightclub with rapper, Fivio Foreign.

Following his mom's statement, Rock hopped on Instagram live with a lot more to get off her chest. "For you to let me beat up your mother," the Maryland native started, "should let me know that you don't know how to love any woman correctly."

She continued to take shots at her ex's family, saying, "How'd you kick your whole family out... None of them motherf*ckers he had in his house were solid. They weren't a 'Rock.'"

Watch the entire clip below.