Chris Pratt has played Star-Lord in the Guardians Of The Galaxy films, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The talented actor is part of the Hillsong Church (famously anti LGBTQ), which has led many fans to question how he feels about Marvel's recent revelation that Star-Lord is bisexual. That will be a discussion for another day, or whenever Pratt decides to address the comic book storyline that is now canon. However, more pressing things are at hand for the Marvel star. Pratt recently revealed that he will be joining Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love & Thunder.

Thor is the only Avenger to get a fourth film (so far). The franchise really only hit its stride with the third film, breathing life back into what was deemed the most boring of the MCU trilogies. At the end of Endgame, Thor seemingly teams up with the Guardian of the Galaxy. Apparently, his story will be intertwined with theirs moving forward.

Pratt revealed that he will be heading down under to start filming the movie ASAP. He announced this on a New Year's Eve Instagram telethon he hosted. Tom Holland, aka Spider-Man, showed up and asked Pratt about his upcoming schedule. Pratt blessed fans with the nugget that he was soon to start filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and will also be heading to Australia to join up with his fellow MCU co-stars for Thor 4. "I’ve got Guardians coming up next year," he stated. "And I’ve got Thor. I’ll be in Thor in Australia, so I’ll be traveling to Australia in about a week."