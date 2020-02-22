Earlier this week, Chris Pratt hinted that Thor may make an appearance in Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

IGN caught up with Pratt on the red carpet for Disney’s Onward, where they asked him why Thor isn’t in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Pratt was surprised they assumed he isn't in the movie: “How do you know that Thor’s not in Guardians 3? We haven’t shot it yet, he might be in Guardians 3,” Pratt replied. “We don’t know! There’s no definitive yes or no on that.”

In December, director James Gunn explained on an Instagram Q&A that Endgame's release did not have an impact on his script for Guardians 3: “The script will change because my scripts always keep changing up until the moment I shoot them.” Gunn wrote, according to Comic Book. “But it won’t change according to anything from Endgame, because I already knew what was in that script before I wrote Guardians 3.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to release in theaters sometime during 2021. In the meantime, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have plenty to look forward to, including Black Widow which releases in May, The Eternals, in November, and more. Check a full run-down of Marvel's Phase 4 here.