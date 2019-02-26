Chris Pratt
- Pop CultureArnold Schwarzenegger Net Worth 2023: What Is The Action Movie Icon Worth?Explore Arnold Schwarzenegger's journey from bodybuilding to Hollywood, his political career, and how he amassed his impressive net worth.By Jake Skudder
- Reviews"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" Movie Review: Marvel's Still Got ItGuardians of the Galaxy 3 hit theaters last weekend. How did James Gunn and company fare this time around with their final outing?By Zachary Roberts
- TVChris Pratt Compares Himself To JesusThe "worst Chris" strikes again in yet another insufferable new interview.By Noah Grant
- Reviews"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Skates By On Charm (But Not Much Else)"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" delivers on nostalgic feels, but stumbles as a cohesive narrative. By Mike Fugere
- Pop CultureChris Pratt Says His Original Mario Voice Sounded Too Much Like Tony SopranoChris Pratt says his original voice for Mario was shot down because he sounded too much like Tony Soprano.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" Trailer Revealed: WatchThe Super Bowl aired the newest trailer for the highly-anticipated film, including shocking surprises. By Emily Burr
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Claps Back At Chris Pratt For Recent DissIsrael Adesanya wasn't here for the actor's disrespect.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsChris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome 2nd Daughter, EloiseChris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their second child, a daughter named Eloise, over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"Super Mario Bros." Taps Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen, Jack Black For Animated FilmThe movie is slated for release next year and production has shared the star-studded cast.By Erika Marie
- WrestlingChris Pratt Says He Tried To Wrestle Dave Bautista While Blacked Out On AmbienChris Pratt says he once blacked out and challenged Dave Bautista to a wrestling match.By Cole Blake
- GramChris Hemsworth Trolls Chris Evans With Birthday Post On IGChris Hemsworth trolled Chris Evans on his 40th birthday with a new post on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Guardians Of The Galaxy" Hero Star-Lord Confirmed As Bisexual & Twitter Goes In On Chris PrattPratt is a member of a notoriously anti-LGBTQ church. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesChris Pratt Officially Reveals That He Is Joining "Thor: Love & Thunder" CastWelcome Star Lord.By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureChris Pratt Clowned After Celebrity Friends Defend Him Against MemeHe was deemed the worst "Chris" in Hollywood and his friends like Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana came to his rescue.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChris Evans Offers Fans Chance To Hang With Stars Of Marvel's "Avengers"This is your chance to play board games and hang out with the stars of Marvel's "Avengers."By Cole Blake
- MoviesBen Affleck's "The Way Back" Does Well While "Onward" Bombs At Box OfficeDid coronavirus hurt the box office?By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesChris Pratt Says "They're Bringing Everybody Back" For "Jurassic World 3"Chris Pratt claims that "everybody" in the "Jurassic World" cast will be reprising their roles for the next instalment of the franchise.By Lynn S.
- MoviesChris Pratt Isn't Ruling Out A Thor Appearance In "Guardians 3"Chris Pratt doesn't want fans to rule out a Thor appearance in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentChris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Married After Less Than One Year DatingAn intimate wedding for the win. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMarvel Fans Theorize That Star-Lord & Captain Marvel Were Once An ItemDid Star-Lord and Captain Marvel try their hand at "The Love Connection?" By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentJames Gunn Rehired As "Guardians Of The Galaxy 3" DirectorJames Gunn and Walt Disney reconcile after the director apologized for his controversial Tweets.By Devin Ch
- Movies"Detective Pikachu" Second Trailer With Ryan Reynolds Is Action-Packed & HilariousThe trailer comes on the heels of Reynolds' recent "Outside the Actor's Studio" parody.By Erika Marie