The streaming era has made many artists, including some of your faves, to dilute the quality of the project by inflating the number of songs that are included on the tracklist. Drake, for example, gave fans a 25-track double disc project with Scorpion. Migos Culture II included 24 songs that ran for nearly two hours. But before them, Chris Brown's Heartbreak On A Full Moon included a tracklist that was the nearly length of the two projects combined. Breezy confirmed that his new album, Indigo will also be a lengthy effort, except not as long with Heartbreak that held 45 tracks in total.

Keeping to his promise, Breezy's new project, INDIGO will consist of 30 songs as well as three bonus tracks. The album includes the features that he previously mentioned. Joyner Lucas, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Tyga, Tory Lanez, Tank, and Chris Brown, among others, will be featured on the project. Breezy revealed the tracklist along with the announcement that the pre-order is available today. Indigo is due out on June 28th.

Aside from the tracklist for the project, Chris Brown and Drake's collabo, "No Guidance" which will appear on the project, debuted at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking another top 10 single for both artists. A visual for the song is set to drop soon and we're sure that it'll hit the #1 spot on the chart.

Peep the tracklist below.