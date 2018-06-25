heartbreak on a full moon
- MusicChris Brown Unveils Star-Studded Tracklist For Double Disc "Indigo" AlbumAnother long project from Chris Brown.By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Announces Release Date For New Album "Indigo"Just in time for the summer.By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Reveals The Amount Of Songs On "Indigo"Chris Brown's next project will be a lengthy one.By Aron A.
- NumbersChris Brown Celebrates 1 Billion Streams For "Pills & Automobiles"The singer is winning the streaming game.By Zaynab
- MusicChris Brown Gives Details About His Upcoming Album "Indigo"Chris Brown says that "Indigo" reminds him a lot of his first album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Hit With Lawsuit For Stiffing Tour Wardrobe Designer: ReportChris Brown's legal issues seem to be piling up.By Zaynab
- MusicChris Brown's "HBOAFM" Has Spent A Full Year On The Billboard 200Chris Brown's "Heartbreak On A Full Moon" dropped a year ago today.By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Believes "HBOAFM" Deserves A Grammy Award""THIS Album DESERVES A GRAMMY WETHER U LIKE ME PERSONALLY OR NOT"By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Shares Impressive Album Accomplishment With Khalid & Bryson TillerChris Brown is one of three black men to hit a billion streams on Spotify with a soul album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown's Mom & Daughter Surprised Him For His Final Tour PerformanceChris Brown ended things with a bang.By Chantilly Post
- MusicChris Brown Cops An Iced Out House Arrest Ankle MonitorChris Brown isn't on house arrest though.By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown's Daughter Royalty Is Already Killing It On The Red CarpetChris Brown lets his little lady shine. By Chantilly Post
- MusicChris Brown Pleads Not Guilty To Alleged Florida Photographer AttackChris Brown denies any wrongdoing. By Chantilly Post
- MusicChris Brown Flexes Insane Dancing Skills During "HBOAFM Tour"Chris Brown has always had unbelievable ability on the floor.By Alex Zidel