A lot can change in a year. After all, it wasn't long ago that Drake and Chris Brown would count themselves "mortal enemies," by Drizzy's own admission. Now, the pair have a massive hit in "No Guidance," a comedic, dance-battle-centric video to match, and a recent admiration for one another's craft. It all came to a head last night during Drake's OVO Fest performance, in which the Canadian rapper made sure to bring out Chris Breezy for a performance of their collaboration. The significance of the moment was not lost on Brown, who took to Instagram to express his gratitude accordingly.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

"@champagnepapi thank you for allowing me to come through and finally share the stage with you in ya home!" he writes, sharing a few images from his Northern Adventure. "THANK YOU CANADA FOR LETTING ME IN THE COUNTRY!!!!!" He also made sure to thank Canada itself, not only for showing love, but for actually allowing him to step foot into the country. It's unclear whether Brown has had difficulties in the past, but it seems as if the right strings were pulled - not saying Drizzy had anything to do with it, but the word of the 6ix God certain carries weight in his home country.

Much respect to both Chris Brown and Drake for putting their differences aside in the name of creating art. Not only is the music sounding nice, but the duo appears to be cultivating a budding bromance in the process. Are you here to see more music from the "No Guidance" partners?