OVO Fest is in full effect, and for night number two of Drake's event, he pulled out the big guns. Drizzy took to the stage to headline once again, and this time around he brought a few of his famous friends to help him out during his performance. On the first night, Drake gave fans a throwback feel with 2000s R&B artists including the Ying Yang Twins, Mario, Lloyd, Bobby V, Pretty Ricky, and B2K. It was an obvious nod to the recent Millenium Tour where those artists took to stages across the U.S. to perform in front of sold-out crowds.

Tonight, however, was a tad more updated. When OVO Fest was first announced just weeks ago, many fans were perplexed as to why there were any other artists included in the line-up. The Scorpion rapper wanted to keep his guests a surprise until the last minute, and judging by the reaction from the crowd, it was well worth it.

Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Offset, Tyga, DaBaby, Baka Not Nice, and Lil Baby all took to the stage. Check out some highlights from the close-out show as shared throughout social media by artists and fans alike.