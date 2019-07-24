More often than not, rivals would be all the more powerful as a united front. Case in point, Drake and Chris Brown, who spent a brief but passionate stint as "mortal enemies," by Drizzy's own admission. Yet the pair managed to mend fences and find common ground, which manifested by way of Indigo's "No Guidance." It didn't take long for the single, driven by two of the most commercially viable names in hip-hop, to skyrocket to the top of the charts. Now, it would appear that "No Guidance" has proven to have longevity, evidenced by this latest milestone.

Breezy recently took to Instagram to celebrate his single moving a cool million in "units," according to Twitter account chart data. While these days, a million units aren't enough to ensure a platinum plaque, but it's certainly a step in that direction. Naturally, Brown deemed the occasion worthy of celebration, firing off several "praise emojis" to express his gratitude.

Is this enough to ensure "No Guidance" as a bonafide song of the summer? Sound off below, especially if you're among the million units sold - what keeps you coming back to this one?