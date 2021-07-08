Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X teamed up this week to release a remixed version of the classic song "Back That Thang Up," turning it into a pro-vaccine anthem for dating app BLK. Encouraging Black people to get the vaccine to open up more dating possibilities this summer, Juve, Mannie, and Mia's timely remix wasn't a hit with all audiences. For starters, Chris Brown has seemingly taken issue with the song, sharing a fan's video critique of the record and adding his own brief commentary.

Posting a TikToker's reaction to the song on his Instagram Stories, Chris Brown seemingly co-signed the message, which criticizes the CDC. Breezy added a caption saying, "Vax that thang up? Whatttt??!! [facepalm emoji]." The man in the video also ponders how much money Juvenile got paid to release this video before taking a clear anti-vax stance. "They didn't tell you about informed consent," said the TikToker. "They didn't tell you that you cannot sue any one of these pharmaceutical companies if these shots harm or kill any one of us Black folk that you promote it to."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While Chris didn't add much commentary to the table, the mere fact that he's sharing this video suggests that he agrees with what the man is saying.

What do you think about the "Vax That Thang Up" remix? Check it out below and let us know.