If you're waiting for Chris Brown to make some lengthy statement about his latest controversy, you may be watching the clock for a while. The singer was recently named in a police report following an alleged altercation that occurred last weekend at his home in Southern California. Brown is known for his shindigs as his palatial estate, but this time a woman claimed that she was assaulted on his property.

We previously reported on the unnamed woman calling the authorities after she said Brown slapped her in the head so hard that he weave flew off. It was a headline that caused the masses to laugh, but some recalled Brown's past legal troubles with allegations of domestic violence. As the public awaits news as to whether or not this will develop into more serious charges for the singer, Brown has taken to his Instagram Story to share a thought.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Brown initially seemed to acknowledge the accusation when he posted crying laughing emojis to Instagram days ago, but he's returned with a message for people who have been asking for him to say something about the allegations.

"If u address bullsh*t... It gives life to something that never existed," he wrote. While he didn't directly state that this was about his most recent case, his fans believe he's sending the world a message.



Instagram Story