The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Tuesday that fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a protective mask outdoors. Previously, Americans were instructed that masks should be worn outside to slow the spread of the virus. With vaccine distribution proving to be effective in the States, people who have received all of their vaccine doses will now be able to attend small outdoor gatherings, including with friends from multiple households, without a mask.

Unvaccinated people, and people who have only received one dose of the vaccine, are encouraged to continue wearing a mask outdoors to protect themselves and others.



Joan Slatkin/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

"If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, or dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, the science shows if you are vaccinated, you can do so safely unmasked," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky during a White House briefing.

Despite this marking an important change for people's quality of life in America, fully vaccinated people are still being warned about the threat of large indoor gatherings. People are still being advised against gathering indoors with people from other households. However, if you choose to attend a large gathering indoors, which may seem tempting to you because of how many artists are announcing upcoming tours, you are encouraged to wear a mask even if you're fully vaccinated.

If you're unclear on what sort of activities require a mask, check out the chart below.



CDC via CNN

[via]