To this day, "Back That Azz Up" remains one of the biggest hits of Juvenile's career. Coupled with Mannie Fresh production and an unforgettable outro from a young Lil Wayne, "Back That Azz Up" is simply one of the most popular and easily recognizable Southern rap songs of all time, and now, the original team behind the classic record is giving it a socially aware remix.

Juvenile and Mannie Fresh have teamed up with the dating app BLK and enlisted Mia X for an official rework of the 1998 hit song that implores single Black people to get vaccinated before online dating.

Cheekily coined "Vax That Thang Up," Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X's new collaboration finds the Hip-Hop legends hammering in the message that "dating is better once you’re vaccinated." Of course, the iconic chorus from "Back That Azz Up" has been remixed, as Juvenile raps, "Girl, you looks good, won't you vax that thang up?/You's a handsome young brother, won't you vax that thang up?/Date in real life, you need to vax that thang up/Feelin' freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up."

Mia X notably remix's Lil Wayne's iconic "drop it like it's hot" outro by rapping, "If you want to get sticky and hot, go-go-go-go get the shot/If you wanna smash some dude named Scott, go-go-go-go get the shot."

Check out the full music video for the comical "Vax That Thang Up" below, and get more information from BLK about COVID-19 vaccination options here.