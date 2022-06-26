Created during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic, Verzuz TV is a platform that allows musicians to go head-to-head with their most popular records of all time. Regularly averaging one million viewers during each battle, the show has quickly become one of the most-watched and talked about forms of entertainment on the internet.

The most recent competition was between two of R&Bs hottest singers, Mario and Omarion. With all the antics pulled during the set, the event hasn't stopped being talked about and it is creating some new conversations.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

During the latest episode of Drink Champs, Chris Brown was the guest and he got asked about how he'd feel about stepping into the Verzuz ring. "They want me to do it with Usher," the Virginia native told the hosts, "It only makes sense, but it's got to make more sense." The musician went on to say that he would want both him and Usher to be celebrated equally in the event of a battle.

"I can't act like he ain't a pioneer as well-- that's Usher," he stated. He continued by adding that it would be something the fans would enjoy, but he has too many songs to choose from.

Aside from going head-to-head with the "Nice & Slow" artist, a one-on-one with Canadian rapper, Drake, was also a topic. "That would be a formidable champ," Breezy admitted, "but you gotta think, when we go back to genres, you know what the consensus was? ’Nah, they don’t do the same music.'"

Who do you think would win those Verzuz battles between Chris vs. Usher and Chris vs. Drake. Let us know in the comments.