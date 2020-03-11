It looks like Chris Brown and his daughter Royalty's mother, Nia Guzman, are on good terms, as they stood next to each other on the sidelines at Royalty's soccer game to cheer their daughter on this week. Nia shared some clips on her Instagram story of Royalty in her jersey, hustling hard on the field and playing her heart out. After the game, Nia posted a shot of the daddy-daughter duo, with Chris playfully sticking his tongue out at his little girl with the caption "THE WINNERS" indicating Royalty's team's victory.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Though there does not appear to be any bad blood between the co-parents now, Chris and Nia did battle it out in court to negotiate the terms of custody terms for Royalty when they split. They currently share joint legal and physical custody of the 5-year-old, and after Nia requested more child support from the singer in 2018, he reportedly agreed to "significantly increase" the amount he owed each month.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

While Chris and Nia work on maintaining a healthy and platonic co-parenting relationship, he and his other baby mama, Ammika Harris, may be more than just "on good terms." It has been highly speculated that Chris and Ammika, who welcomed their son, Aeko, into the world in November, have been back together for a while now, though neither have officially confirmed their reconciled relationship. Despite the countless clues that the couple are back on, Chris was criticized just last week for posting what was perceived to be a very disrespectful meme toward Ammika.