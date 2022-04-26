Chris Brown and Lil Baby are hitting the road together. Earlier this month, the R&B superstar revealed on TikTok that he and the 27-year-old will be taking on North America this summer as they tour across the country performing some of their biggest hits.

The initial announcement came on April 16th, and on Monday, April 25th, Brown dropped off the official date list for the upcoming One Of Them Ones events, which will commence on July 15th in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Other performances will take them to Virginia Beach, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Concord, and Los Angeles before things wrap up in Las Vegas on August 27th. In total, the duo will stop in 27 cities; if you're interested in purchasing tickets, they go on sale this Thursday, April 28th at 10 AM.

As HipHopNMore points out, Breezy's TikTok teasing the big news mentions that he and Baby will be joined by a special secret guest, although he didn't give any hints as to whom it might be. Names that have appeared as guesses in the comment section so far include Drake, Trey Songz, Tyga, and Nicki Minaj.

In other news, Brown recently had to call the cops after a woman was spotted standing outside his San Fernando Valley home for what's said to be the tenth time now, seemingly stalking the performer.





While the Indigo artist wards off unwanted visitors, Lil Baby recently collaborated with English singer Ed Sheeran on "2step" – check that out here, and view the full list of One Of Them Ones tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

July 15th - Raleigh, NC

July 16th - Virginia Beach, VA

July 17th - Philadelphia, PA

July 19th - Washington, D.C.

July 22nd - New York City, NY

July 23rd - Boston, MA

July 26th - Newark, NJ

July 27th - Hartford, CT

July 29th - Toronto, OT

July 30th - Detroit, MI

July 31st - Columbus, OH

August 2nd - Cincinnati, OH

August 4th - Chicago, IL

August 5th - St. Louis, MO

August 6th - Indianapolis, IN

August 9th - Charlotte, NC

August 10th - Atlanta, GA

August 12th - West Palm Beach, FL

August 13th - Tampa, FL

August 16th - Dallas, TX

August 17th - Houston, TX

August 19th - Alburquerque, NM

August 20th - Phoenix, AZ

August 21st - Irvine, CA

August 23rd - Concord, CA

August 26th - Los Angeles, CA

August 27th - Las Vegas, CA

