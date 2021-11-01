Celebrities didn’t hesitate to turn up the heat this Halloween weekend. For the past few days, we’ve seen countless costumes make their rounds on social media from the likes of Latto, The Weeknd, Nick Cannon, Gabrielle Union, and many more. While some chose to celebrate the holiday early so they could use Sunday to relax, others served looks all weekend long, including Megan Thee Stallion.

According to Daily Mail, the Houston native was the host of a party at Yzabel in West Hollywood last night. The “Savage” rapper was surrounded by tons of her closest friends as she rocked a larger-than-life fairy costume to the event.

Other stars in attendance were Chloe and Halle Bailey, who can be seen sitting in a crowded corner with Thee Stallion and some other girls in a video that’s made its way onto Instagram. At one point during the clip, Megan looks at the “Have Mercy” singer as she holds a bottle in her hand, then says, “drive the boat bitch.”

If you’re not familiar, “driving the boat” is essentially tipping your head back and letting Coach Meg pour her liquor down your throat. Plenty of other stars have partaken in the H-Town Hottie’s antics, but Chloe refused. In the clip, Megan can be seen making a disappointed face after being rejected by her pal.

While she may have shot down an infamous boat ride, but the Atlanta native didn’t hesitate to take us underwater with one of her costumes. Just a few days ago, Chloe gave us a super sexy interpretation of Lola from the 2004 Dreamworks animated film, Shark Tale, voiced by Angelina Jolie.

The 23-year-old also served up some Betty Boop realness while Megan opted to channel Pinhead from Hellraiser and Cruella DeVille for her Halloweekend festivities.

