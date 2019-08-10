drive the boat
- AnticsChloe Bailey Refused To “Drive The Boat” While Partying With Megan Thee StallionBoth stars turned up the heat with their fiery Halloweekend looks.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKodak Black Isn't Worried About Megan Thee Stallion "Drive The Boat" DramaWhile he still owns that the phrase was his first, he says "I ain't married to that sh*t" and vows to come up with another viral expression.By Erika Marie
- MusicKodak Black Says Megan Thee Stallion Made A Career Off Stealing From HimKodak Black claims Megan Thee Stallion made an entire career off stealing his catchphrase, calling her out and demanding his credit.By Alex Zidel
- BeefKodak Black Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion & Addresses Pooh ShiestyKodak Black says Megan Thee Stallion has been "stealing" his quotes after possibly turning around on Pooh Shiesty. By Alex Zidel
- AnticsKodak Black Heated Over Megan Thee Stallion ClaimsMegan Thee Stallion and the phrase "Drive The Boat" have taken over but the origins of the saying come from Kodak Black.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Drives Actual Boat During Tequila-Fueled Twerk FestCaptain Meg drives the boat both literally and figuratively. By Noah C
- AnticsMegan Thee Stallion Gets Kash Doll To Drive The Boat In DetroitMegan Thee Stallion links up with Kash Doll in the D.
By Aron A.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Welcomes DaBaby Aboard Thee Boat: WatchOh, you thought Hot Girl Summer was over? By Noah C
- GramFabolous Drives The Boat With Megan Thee Stallion, Gets RidiculedHe drank those shots down like they were nothing.By Erika Marie
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Decided To "Drive The Boat" In Nicki Minaj's PlaceIt all went down on Instagram Live.By Erika Marie