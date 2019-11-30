The ladies have been having a great run in the past two years. That's not to say that women haven't been killing it before then but it feels like there's been a brighter spotlight shining on the ladies in recent times. Of course, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are two of the bigger names in the game but Megan Thee Stallion is a young queen in the making.

The thing about Megan is that she's a likable individual and comes across very genuine in the public eye. She strays away from beef and tries to bring people together as much as possible. Maybe that's the Southern hospitality in her but she brings that energy with her everywhere she goes. Last night, she headed out to Detroit and of course, she had to touch down with Kash Doll. Kash hit the 'Gram where she shared a quick video of herself driving the boat. With Megan pouring the D'usse, Kash Doll couldn't help but hit the Woah right after. On her Instagram post, she revealed that she didn't drive the boat once, but twice. Things undoubtedly got litty, even though it's no longer a Hot Girl Summer.

Waka Flocka is loving the energy, though. The rapper slid into TheShadeRoom where applauded Megan and Kash Doll. "Queens please keep this energy," he wrote. "These young ladies need to see unity."

Peep the video below.