Halloween is here and the biggest names in pop culture have spent the weekend sharing their costumes on social media.

Many celebs dressed up as other pop culture icons such as Hailey Bieber who went as Britney Spears, or Latto who went as Mariah Carey.

Others went as their favorite movie characters such as Aaron Rodgers who dressed up as John Wick. Saweetie went as Catwoman and even got a cosign from Halle Berry.



Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Other costumes include Megan Thee Stallion as Pinhead from Hellraiser, Ciara as Selena, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Sid and Nancy, Anderson .Paak as Stevie Wonder, and more.

Check out the best costumes from this Halloween below and let us know who you think had the best fit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by icy bae (@saweetie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)