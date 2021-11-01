Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop.

The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled black wig, unmissable hoop earrings with a bangle to match, and a strapless bodycon dress that accentuates her curves. Stopping just a few inches below her dress are a pair of fishnet thigh highs, paired with a simple black set of heels.

“Happy Halloween from Betty Boop,” Bailey captioned the photo dump of four snapshots. The first picture sees the singer surrounded by lip prints, while others show her fun look from different angles, along with her original inspiration shot.

Kali Uchis couldn’t help but gush over her friend’s costume, commenting “this hairrr on u.” Ryan Destiny also praised the “Have Mercy” hitmakers hair, calling her “so cute.”

Latto, Rubi Rose, Janelle Monae, Ebonee Davis, and JoJo were just a few of the other verified accounts gassing Bailey up in her comment section. She received a similar response when she posted her fiery underwater costume just a few days ago.

“She’s dangerous, supa bad. Better watch out she’ll take your cash,” the caption reads. For her first look, the singer is wearing nothing more than a tiny sequin bandeau and a piece of fabric around her hips, in hopes of emulating Lola from Shark Tale’s scales.

How do you think Chloe Bailey did on her Halloween costumes this year?