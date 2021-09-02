In honor of her 23rd birthday earlier this summer, Chloe x Halle singer Chloe Bailey announced that her debut solo single, "Have Mercy" would be arriving soon. Since then, the stunning multihyphenate has graced the cover of Flaunt magazine and been prominently featured in Billboard as well.

According to Chloe, her heavily teased solo single will finally be arriving next week, on Friday, September 10, right on time for her highly-anticipated performance at this year's MTV Music Video Awards. "Have Mercy" will be the first offering from her as-of-now untitled debut album, which will reportedly be released via Columbia Records and Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment.



In a previous interview with Billboard, Chloe revealed that her solo debut is "ninety percent done" and "definitely more pop" than her typical output with Chloe x Halle.She also spoke about the sexual persona that she has fully embraced this year, saying, " I’m a pretty sexual being and I feel confident in who I am and in the skin I’m in. I just turned 23 this year, I’m not a teenager, I’m not a little kid anymore and I’m really happy that people are seeing that."

