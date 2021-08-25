With no release date set for her highly anticipated debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, Saweetie has been staying pretty busy. The "Icy Girl" is the first female musician, and the first African-American female musician, to have a celebrity menu collaboration with McDonald's since the company kicked off its "Famous Orders" campaign in 2020. Customers across the United States can order "The Saweetie Meal," featuring a few of the fast-food chain's signature items and a "Saweetie 'N Sour" sauce.

On the second season of her popular YouTube series, ICY University, the Bay Area rapper interviews fan favorite, R&B songstress Chlöe Bailey. The two beauties discuss self-love, women empowerment, and societal expectations of women. Saweetie introduces the conversation by saying, "I am no stranger to being boxed in and having the world's expectations on my shoulders. The public's pressure for me to be who they think I am, rather than allowing me to be myself, is a daily obstacle. But at the end of the day, I always choose self."

Rich Fury/Getty Image/Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Chlöe and Saweetie's chemistry can be felt throughout their short time on-screen together. The two frequently compliment each other and almost get emotional due to Chlöe's raw and honest answers. During the conversation, Chlöes hared she's busy working on music and filming season 4 of Growin-ish.

A Few Gems Chlöe Dropped:

Women are Beautifully Layered

"One moment woman can be really fragile. The next, we can be really strong. Then next we can be really feisty, and then really sweet. We never have to pigeonhole ourselves into a tiny box. We can be all that we are in every way."

Woman Empowerment Starts With Self

"The first step is being able to look at yourself in the mirror as a woman and being able to empower and encourage yourself. For me, I'm still learning how to do that. You can't really give yourself until you're whole. There are so many things that we would never say to someone else that we say in our head constantly. So I feel like once we get to the place where we are sending love and confidence to ourselves then we can help lift up other women and girls."

It's Important for Women to Own their Body

"I think it's very important, and I'm learning how to do that now. I don't think we should let the world tell us how to love ourselves...I think it's important to embrace and celebrate yourselves, there's no problem doing that."

Saweetie is out here creating engaging content that's also visually innovative. One thing is for certain, her marketing team is KILLING IT!

Watch the entire interview below.