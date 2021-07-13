Chloe Bailey's recent post on the Gram captured everyone's attention, unsurprisingly so, as she showcased her dance moves to the #HaveMercyChallenge, created by herself and choreographer Charles-Niko Williams. Halle Bailey's sister stunned in a blue one piece while dancing to a preview of her much-anticipated first solo song "Have Mercy."

On July 1, Chloe Bailey first teased fans with "Have Mercy," in an Instagram post that simultaneously shouted the singer's 23rd birthday and the news of the upcoming single. On July 13, she gifted fans with an online dance challenge to match the increasing hype regarding her first solo drop. Bailey captioned the post, "finally learned @thecharlesniko dance to have mercy. how did I do? tag me in your best dance videos, reposting my favs #havemercychallenge."

Usually one half of R&B duo Chloe X Halle, it looks like Bailey intends to focus on her solo work for the near future, at least. Meanwhile, her sister, Halle, is set to star in the live adaptation of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

And it's worth noting that, despite Bailey's announcement for her forthcoming single "Have Mercy," Chloe X Halle are still very much a duo. Last year, the sister act released their much acclaimed album Ungodly Hour, which followed their debut album, The Kids Are Alright-- both albums receiving critical praise and fan love alike.

Did Chloe Bailey kill it in this clip or nah? Sound off in the comments below.