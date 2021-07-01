Have Mercy
- MusicChloe Bailey Opens Up About Combating Internet Haters & Her Solo Career In New InterviewBailey talked about her solo career, being mentored by Beyoncé, and dealing with haters on The Dotty Show.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChlöe Bailey Details The Best Advice She's Gotten From BeyoncéChlöe Bailey revealed the best advice Beyoncé has given her.By Cole Blake
- MusicChlöe Takes Over "The Tonight Show" With "Have Mercy" PerformanceFans can't stop praising Chlöe's sultry performance.By Erika Marie
- MusicChlöe Addresses Haters Who Say She "Does Too Much": "It's Just Who I Am"The "Have Mercy" singer embraces those who love and hate her because "they're talking, so that's good!"By Erika Marie
- MusicChlöe Bailey Draws "Baby Beyoncé" Comparisons After Dropping Debut SingleChlöe Bailey has been dubbed a "baby Beyoncé" by many fans following the premiere of her debut solo single.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChloe Bailey Announces Release Date For Debut Solo Single "Have Mercy"Chloe Bailey's long-awaited debut solo single is scheduled to arrive next week.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicChloe Bailey Details Solo Project, Insists Her Sexual Persona Isn't "Forced"The 23-year-old addressed comments about her racy social media posts.By Erika Marie
- MusicChloe Bailey Will Make Solo Debut On MTV VMA's Stage With "Have Mercy"The singer has teased her upcoming single and will take to the stage to deliver a live performance sans her sister, Halle Bailey.By Erika Marie
- MusicChloe Bailey Turns Up The Heat With Her Own "Have Mercy" ChallengeChloe Bailey continues to tease fans with her sultry "Have Mercy" choreography.By Kevin Quinitchett
- MusicChloe Bailey Shares Close-Up Of Her Twerking On Her 23rd BirthdayOn her 23rd birthday, Chloe Bailey gifts fans with a steamy teaser of her upcoming single "Have Mercy."By Joshua Robinson