In recent months, Chloe Bailey has been spicing things up. Ever since it was shared that she and her Chloe x Halle sister Halle Bailey decided to create separate social media spaces, Chloe has been revealing more of herself online. She's continued to show off her buttery vocals, however, they often arrive with sexy videos showing the singer dancing in her underwear. As the R&B singer has caused her social media followers to get hot under the collar, her fellow artist Lil Nas X has been fighting off critics over his recent performances and releases.

While these two names don't necessarily seem as they would be colliding anytime soon, the pair were involved in a pleasant, yet NSFW exchange on Twitter earlier today (August 18).

Chloe is the latest cover star of Flaunt magazine and like others who have been awarded that placement, she took to social media to share a few images of her photos shoot. In her Twitter post, she thanked the magazine for their work, and Lil Nas X couldn't pass up the opportunity to let the singer know just how good he thought she looked.

"No disrespect but u need yo ass ate for this because wow," he wrote. Chloe responded with several crying laughing emojis and said, "Thank you boo." After their brief encounter went viral, fans wondered if they would ever work together. Check out the exchange below.



Twitter