Chloe x Halle Return With "Ungodly Hour (Chrome Edition)"

Chloe x Halle have been individually, and jointly, causing these mini-online stirs lately. The former half of the sister duo, Chloe, has been shaking things up on Instagram with a solo IG page that documents her stunning figure and fits. Meanwhile, sister Halle, has also debuted her personal IG journey (and twitter too). Both sisters returned to the fore the other day too, with the release of the highly-anticipated "Ungodly Hour" music video. The visuals took the girls to a sci-fi world, all the while impressing upon their fans that these ladies are growing up fast.

Now, the duo keep new music coming today with the re-release of the album, Ungodly Hour, flanked with two new records. The songs in question are tacked on to the end of the tracklist, in "Hazy" and "80/20," both of which equally document the maturity in their content -- from the innuendos within "Hazy" or the relationship struggles within "80/20."

Check out the updated album and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Forgive Me

3. Baby Girl

4. Do It

5. Tipsy

6. Ungodly Hour

7. Busy Boy

8. Catch Up ft. Mike WiLL Made-It & Swae Lee

9. Overwhelmed

10. Lonely

11. Don't Make It Harder On Me

12. Wonder What She Thinks of Me

13. ROYL

14. Hazy

15. 80/20